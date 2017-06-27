Guards face suspension after strip show scandal

"The intention was never to have strippers in the facility," he said. "The explicit entertainment was a clear breach of security and this type of conduct is unacceptable," he said.

The prison management had included the female dancers on the programme despite it not being cleared by his department. One saucy photo showed two women touching and hugging a bare-chested inmate wearing just orange prisoner pants in front of a large group of applauding inmates.

Prison guards could be seen in some of the photographs.

The prison houses some of SA’s most dangerous criminals, convicted for murder, robbery, rape and other crimes.

"The department condemns the incident with the contempt it deserves, including the explicit nature of the entertainment," Smalberger said.

But his comments did not pacify public indignation. The #PrisonStrippers hashtag trended on Twitter most of Monday morning, with many people expressing shock over the pictures. "So some prisoners are put in prison for assaulting women and then they get a strip show on Youth Day," tweeted law student Luke Waltham.

"I thought this was fake news, but apparently not. It’s an outrage and a slap in the face to victims of crime," said a user identified as SAcrimefighters.

Smalberger said more prison officials could be suspended over the incident.

AFP