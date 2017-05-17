Dramatic increase in long prison sentences troubles Michael Masutha

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha on Wednesday expressed grave concern at the dramatic increase in prison sentences of 10 years or more, saying this shows that SA is becoming an increasingly violent society.

While shorter sentences had fallen between 2003 and 2016, he was alarmed that the number long-term sentences skyrocketed in the same period.

"In the past 13 years, sentences between six and 12 months decreased by 51% and those between 12 and 24 months plummeted by 71%. Sentences between 10 and 15 years increased by 77%," he said, speaking to reporters ahead of his budget vote in Parliament.

Masutha said the increase in prolonged prison stays presented a challenge for his department. Longer stays pointed to the need to increase the number of detention facilities in the country as well as to maintain infrastructure at existing and overcrowded prisons.

"The number of offenders sentenced to 20 years and above increased by a staggering 439%, whilst lifers grew by 413%. This says that we are an increasingly violent society," said Masutha.

Masutha also said his department was busy building new facilities in areas including Standerton in Mpumalanga, Tzaneen in Limpopo and Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal. Programmes in which inmates were tasked with maintaining infrastructure at older facilities would assist with upkeep efforts.

The budget allocation for the 2017-18 financial year for the correctional services department stands at R22.8bn.

Nationally, overcrowding stands at 137%. Since a High Court in Cape Town ruling the department has managed to reduce overcrowding at Pollsmoor from almost 300% to 157%.