MPs grill Correctional Services Department over ‘artificial IT crisis’

MPs have accused the Correctional Services Department of creating an "artificial crisis" in order to push for the regularisation of its multimillion-rand contract with information technology (IT) company Integritron Integrated Solutions.

The National Treasury found that the R378m tender was awarded without following proper procedures and instructed the department to cancel it.

Members of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday grilled department officials on irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and highlighted some of the irregular and costly contracts the department had signed. They suggested the department had deliberately created a crisis with its IT systems in order to justify the issuing of a new and much more expensive tender.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth likened the mess at the department to the social grants debacle, during which Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was accused of creating a crisis to allow the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue.

In 2015, the Correctional Services Department signed a contract for R378m with Integritron to supply and maintain an integrated inmate management system. However, the Treasury later ordered that the deal be cancelled, saying that the fact that only one supplier met the functionality requirement meant that the other bids were never considered. Therefore, it was difficult to establish whether the R378m quoted by Integritron was reasonable and competitive. Furthermore, the department had failed to consult the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in line with the requirement for state IT-related tenders, in terms of the Sita Act.

Integritron has since approached the courts to challenge the Treasury’s directive. The case is yet to be heard.

The government’s chief procurement officer, Kenneth Brown, told Parliament in 2016 that, following an assessment, it was established that the tender should have been awarded for about R50m.

Appearing before Scopa on Wednesday, prisons boss Zach Modise insisted that at the time the contract was signed everything was above board and all procedures had been followed. The department was now liaising with Sita and the Treasury to request condonation.

Modise said the contract with Integritron was meant to boost the department’s IT capacity, which had faced a number of issues previously. He said a similar system that the department had tried to pilot had failed. The provider of the system, known as the Remand Detainee and Offender Management System (RDOMS), had not built it to specifications.

"It’s like we ordered a 1.6l vehicle, but we received a 1l," the department’s Nthabiseng Mosupye explained. She told MPs that this was essentially a breach of contract.

The RDOMS contract was valued at R43m for one pilot site. However, MPs heard that the department still went on to pay R35m for the system despite it not having worked. The department said this was part of a settlement agreement with the service provider.

MPs were unimpressed.

"This doesn’t happen in the normal universe … how do you pay for something that doesn’t work, then go on to pay more money for a new system without piloting it?" asked Brauteseth.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the department’s latest IT contract with Integritron was suspicious and needed to be investigated further. He said it seemed the previous RDOMS system was deliberately allowed to fail.