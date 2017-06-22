National

Nelson Mandela Bay beach manager fired after internal hearing on fraud allegation

22 June 2017 - 11:23 Gareth Wilson
Fernando Cain, centre. Picture: THE HERALD
Former Nelson Mandela Bay beach manager Fernando Cain has been fired by the municipality after an internal hearing found him guilty of fraud.

Three weeks ago‚ Cain was also found to have allegedly failed to declare that members of his family owned a company that was doing business with the city.

A criminal investigation into alleged fraud and the flouting of finance regulations against Cain was reopened earlier this month as new evidence emerged.

This was despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially declining to prosecute Cain.

City manager Johann Mettler confirmed yesterday that Cain had been notified about his axing on Thursday last week.

Cain’s lawyer‚ Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoorn‚ said they were waiting for the transcripts of the internal disciplinary case.

The Herald

