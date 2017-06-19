Mining Charter crisis

National

The imposition of the mining charter by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane slashed the value of mining stocks by R50bn. These articles examine the crisis in depth

Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’

Investors warn of potential exodus of companies as new Mine Charter pushes up empowerment ownership to 30% within 12 months
TIM COHEN: Miners, like music lovers, have options

What lies behind this charter when you strip away the good intentions is a kind of vicious circle created by the declining fortunes of the ANC
BOBBY GODSELL: Without support of investors, the new charter appears doomed to fail

Confusing and prescriptive changes will not help attract investment, technology and people the sector needs, writes Bobby Godsell
EDITORIAL: How the Mining Charter charts new depths for SA

Investors will be spooked by the Mining Charter’s ultra-prescriptive ownership provisions
IN-DEPTH: This time, miners are being set up for failure

It is all about compliance with highly prescriptive targets, rather than about the spirit of transformation, writes Hilary Joffe
IN-DEPTH: Gupta-friendly third version may be death knell for industry

Bernard Swanepoel argues the ANC’s reaction to the damaging Mine Charter tells a dire story
STUART THEOBALD: Compromised minister cannot deliver rational regulations

In an ideal world, regulation of the mining industry would be driven by what is in the best interest of SA
Why mineral bill faces more delays

Legal experts advise procedural flaws could mean the entire process of provincial public hearings has to start again
Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders sector ‘uninvestable’

Investors warn of repercussions and a potential exodus of companies from one of the world’s mineral treasure troves
