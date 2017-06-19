Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose Zuma’s court case against State of Capture report
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office will oppose a lawsuit filed by President Jacob Zuma aimed at overturning Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
"We will be opposing the judicial review application," Busisiwe Mkhwebane told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Monday. "We are still finalising the process of collating all the evidence which is needed."
In her 355-page report released on November 2 2016, former public protector Madonsela said Zuma and some of his ministers may have allowed the Guptas, who are in business with the president’s son, to influence the appointment of Cabinet ministers and give them special treatment to enable them to buy a coal business.
Zuma and the Guptas denied wrongdoing.
Madonsela said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should name a judge who would chair the commission that would investigate whether there had been any wrongdoing.
Zuma said he was not given enough opportunity to respond to the report prior to its publication, and that only he had the right to appoint judicial commissions.
Bloomberg
