National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose Zuma’s court case against State of Capture report

19 June 2017 - 13:48 Amogelang Mbatha and Mike Cohen
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GCIS
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GCIS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office will oppose a lawsuit filed by President Jacob Zuma aimed at overturning Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

"We will be opposing the judicial review application," Busisiwe Mkhwebane told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Monday. "We are still finalising the process of collating all the evidence which is needed."

In her 355-page report released on November 2 2016, former public protector Madonsela said Zuma and some of his ministers may have allowed the Guptas, who are in business with the president’s son, to influence the appointment of Cabinet ministers and give them special treatment to enable them to buy a coal business.

Constitution watchdog demands Mkhwebane probes parastatals

Casac has also asked the public protector to look into the latest allegations of state capture by the Gupta family
National
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The leaked Gupta emails are real. I know because I'm in them

'In reference to the deed of undertaking signed today I confirm that the 'Client' I am arranging a video interview for is Mr Ajay Gupta'
Politics
7 hours ago

Zuma and the Guptas denied wrongdoing.

Madonsela said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should name a judge who would chair the commission that would investigate whether there had been any wrongdoing.

Zuma said he was not given enough opportunity to respond to the report prior to its publication, and that only he had the right to appoint judicial commissions.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sexual assault claims can now be prosecuted 20 ...
National
2.
National Transport Movement wants Prasa to face ...
National
3.
Human rights commission accuses KwaZulu-Natal of ...
National / Health
4.
MK veterans say ‘tried and tested’ Dlamini-Zuma ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.