"We have obtained evidence to substantiate our claims and are confident of the strength of our case against Ngubane‚" said Ted Blom‚ portfolio director for energy at Outa.

He said, in essence‚ that Ngubane and his wife‚ Sheila‚ are the sole shareholders and directors of Huntrex 305 (Pty) Ltd‚ which owns the companies Zululand Quarries (Pty) Ltd‚ Natal Sands (Pty) Ltd and Hanis Investments (Pty) Ltd. Zululand Quarries and Natal Sands have certain mining rights‚ Blom added.

To finance the purchase of these companies‚ Huntrex obtained a loan of R50m from Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd‚ a KwaZulu-Natal, state-owned company, the sole purpose of which is to finance the development of previously disadvantaged communities.

Blom said Huntrex defaulted on the loan repayments and was liquidated following an application by Ithala‚ its biggest creditor. In an attempt to obtain capital to pay some of the creditors‚ the liquidators brokered a deal to sell all three companies Huntrex owned to Sandton Plant Hire for R15m. The mining rights owned by Zululand Quarries and Natal Sands formed the cornerstone of the agreement with Sandton Plant Hire.

However‚ Ngubane produced share certificates indicating that he and his wife were the only shareholders in Zululand Quarries‚ Natal Sands and Hanis Investments and thus, ultimately, the owners of all mining rights those businesses owned.