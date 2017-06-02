RAF Act amendments look to ‘harmonise’ claims and other elements

The Department of Transport is seeking to amend the Road Accident Fund Act to give the minister the authority to categorise road traffic-related injuries to make further provisions for successful claimants.

The department told Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport this week that it sought to harmonise the prescription regime for claims, cover funeral expenses to claimants on a no-fault basis, and provide for a single medical tariff.

The Road Accident Fund has suffered from an increase in judgments, increasing its liability for accidents and creating administrative complexity. The scheme’s operations are also based on common law insurance principles, causing delays and additional costs in the delivery of compensation.

In a submission to the transport committee, the department said the Road Accident Fund Amendment Bill aims to amend the principal act as well as improve cash management in the scheme, and enable effective compensation where it is due.

About nine major amendments in six sections need to be made in the act, according to the department. Among other things, the principal act will be amended to exclude fault as a requirement

"The state law advisers and the department are of the opinion that the bill must be dealt with in accordance with the procedure established by Section 75 of the Constitution, since it contains no provision to which the procedures set out in Sections 74 or 76 of the Constitution applies," the submission said.

Among the changes sought, the department wants Section 23 of the principal act to change the period for lodging claims to three years, allowing for the interruption of prescription for all claims where the claimant is subject to legal disability.

The department wants the fund to be empowered to determine forms in the act. Amendments include a list of injuries that will automatically qualify as serious and not require assessment in terms of the formal assessment method.

According to the amendment bill itself, organisations consulted on the amendments include the KwaZulu-Natal Association for Personal Injury Lawyers, the South African Medical Device Industry Association, the Black Lawyers Association and the South African Orthotic and Prosthetic Association.

"The envisaged Road Accident Fund Amendment Act will not apply to claims in respect of which the cause of action arose prior to the commencement of the act. It would be unfair, and arguably unconstitutional, to accord retrospectivity to the act. Thus, the act will only apply to claims that [arise] after the commencement of the act," the bill read.