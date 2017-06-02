National

Magistrate warns Vicki Momberg to co-operate with her lawyers

02 June 2017 - 14:38 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Vicki Momberg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Estate agent Vicki Momberg received a tongue-lashing from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for not "co-operating" with her lawyers.

Momberg is facing four counts of crimen injuria.

She is alleged to have called a police officer the K-word in a widely publicised incident in 2016. Her utterances were caught on video.

On Friday her counsel Greg Morris informed the court that Momberg’s lawyer advocate Joe Davidovitz was sick and was due to undergo surgery.

He also informed the court that Momberg’s counsel might have to withdraw as they disagreed with her on a number of issues when they consulted.

In her previous appearance‚ Momberg told Davidovitz in an open court that she wanted to call the psychologist who compiled a report on her without having first discussed the matter privately.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan warned Momberg to "co-operate" with her lawyers.

"You better co-operate. Your attorney [Morris] is operating pro bono. You should be grateful … I am telling you‚ if you terminate his mandate‚ you will proceed on your own‚" said Raghoonandan.

Morris is Momberg’s third legal representative. The previous two withdrew for similar reasons.

Momberg wanted to explain why she and her counsel were fighting‚ but Raghoonandan said she was ‘not interested in the reasons’.

Her case was postponed to July 17.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

