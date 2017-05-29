Waterkloof’s protocol head asked Guptas to sponsor golf event, e-mail shows

Bruce Koloane‚ the man seen as the fall guy for the Gupta wedding aircraft landing at Waterkloof military base four years ago‚ later asked the controversial family to sponsor a golf tournament for his 20th wedding anniversary‚ leaked e-mails show.

Now he is SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands but was head of state protocol at the Waterkloof military base at the time of the wedding landing controversy.

He was appointed ambassador to the Netherlands in 2014 by President Jacob Zuma after being demoted to liaison officer, subsequent to his disciplinary hearing.

Koloane was found to have breached security by giving clearance for the JAI 9900 to land while carrying the Gupta wedding guests. The president’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ is a business partner of the Guptas.

On the day of the illegal landing Koloane was said to have told Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula’s political adviser that he was "under pressure from number one"‚ to secure clearance for landing. Koloane was found guilty of exerting undue influence on some of the state officials‚ to secure the landing.

Leaked e-mails from the Gupta’s Sahara company show that in January 2016, Koloane wrote to Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla to sponsor a golf tournament for his 20th wedding anniversary celebrations, planned for last December.

Koloane‚ a golf fanatic‚ said he was planning to host the tournament in his hometown of Pietermaritzburg.

Sahara computers is owned by the Gupta family‚ the details of whose influence over government ministers and state-owned entities was disclosed at the weekend by the Sunday Times, in reports on a tranche of leaked emails.

"This year marks 20 years since I married my wife, and [I] plan to host a golf tournament in December 2016 in Pietermaritzburg as part of my celebrations. This is besides the party I will have at home with family. I am writing to you to request your support in sponsoring some [prizes] that I could use during the golf tournament.

"Should you be in a position to help‚ an indication of the type of [prizes] you might be able to sponsor would help in the planning phase. I look forward to hearing from you‚" said Koloane in the e-mail.

It is not clear if the company agreed to sponsor it, but a Pietermaritzburg source said there were big celebrations at Koloane’s home in December.

Koloane did not respond to e-mail or WhatsApp requests for comment. Chawla did not respond to an e-mail request for comment. Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe said he would be meeting the Guptas later to provide a response.

TMG Digital