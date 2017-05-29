National

Prasa chairman wants court to compel Hawks to investigate corruption

29 May 2017 - 20:57 Khulekani Magubane
Popo Molefe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Popo Molefe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Board chairman Popo Molefe says the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) will be heading to the High Court in Pretoria to compel the Hawks to investigate pervasive corruption at the passenger rail carrier.

Molefe first reached out to the Hawks in 2016, when Gen Berning Ntlemeza was at the helm of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. However, there has been scant progress.

The high court ruled in favour of Molefe and a board dissolved by former minister Dipuo Peters, invalidating a new board that she announced.

In a statement on Monday, Molefe said despite having access to reports that pointed to foul play at Prasa, there was no indication that the Hawks treated the complaints seriously.

The Hawks "indicated previously that it would prioritise its efforts and start with the Siyangena and Swifambo matters. Consequently, the Prasa board provided whatever necessary forensic and investigative support so required to assist the [directorate]. However, almost two years later, the [directorate] has not moved in any demonstrable way.

"Of the 41 priority crimes reported to [it], there is no indication that the two matters that they claimed to prioritise were treated with any sense of purpose or urgency," Molefe said.

The investigations were also meant to form part of the work the Hawks performed as the leading agency in the government’s anti-corruption task force. Molefe said the application was intended to "put facts to the court and the public".

The now emboldened chairman has long been of the view that numerous attempts have been made to stall investigations into Prasa because they may reveal improprieties implicating ANC heavyweights.

