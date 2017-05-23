A deal to save the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition from the brink of collapse was clinched in Cape Town on Monday night.

The talks by the national leaders of the coalition — comprising the DA‚ United Democratic Movement (UDM)‚ Freedom Front Plus‚ African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Congress of the People (COPE) — were a last-ditch effort to resolve the impasse created by the showdown between mayor Athol Trollip and his deputy‚ Mongameli Bobani.

After Monday night’s meeting, the coalition parties issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to the coalition government.

They also agreed to set up a committee made up of members from each party to deal with coalition matters.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the committee would investigate the allegations Trollip and Bobani were making against each other.

"If anyone among them has been found guilty of flouting the procedures, the party that has deployed that individual will be expected to take disciplinary action," he said.

Trollip had said last week that his party, the DA, would table a motion in the council to remove Bobani as deputy‚ while Bobani was said to be lobbying opposition parties to not only reject such a move‚ but rather support a bid to remove Trollip as mayor.

The escalating battle between Trollip and the UDM’s Bobani reached boiling point when the deputy mayor was ousted as a member of the mayoral committee in charge of the public health portfolio.

Holomisa objected‚ saying the DA could not act independently from other alliance partners.

The mayor and his deputy have been at loggerheads over various issues.

Full story in The Herald

