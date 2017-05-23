Deputy mayor Bobani’s fate hangs in the balance in Nelson Mandela Bay

DA federal executive committee chairman James Selfe sent an ultimatum from Trollip on Bobani to Holomisa, in a move widely read as support from the party for the mayor’s decision. Holomisa asked for the meeting with coalition partners’ national leaders, to look at the accusations and counteraccusations that have been thrown back and forth in the matter.

Trollip recalled Bobani last Tuesday after months of escalating tensions.

Trollip said on Monday that the outcome of the meeting would determine if the council was to vote Bobani out as deputy mayor in one of the two council meetings this week.

Trollip also clarified that Bobani’s possible removal was not on the agenda for Tuesday or Friday’s council meeting, as this would have been premature to put it on the agenda before the coalition partners had reached a conclusion on the matter.

Holomisa said the meeting between the UDM, the DA, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Congress of the People was due to start at 4.30pm on Monday.

It was unclear if the Freedom Front Plus, which is not represented in Nelson Mandela Bay but is in a national coalition partnership with the DA, was attending the meeting.

Holomisa said: "Our main point is that the UDM is committed to the coalition.

"The two leaders must work together and the legal division of the municipality must assist them to interpret the rules and regulations."

The DA holds 57 seats out of 120 and needs 61 seats for a majority. The UDM holds two seats in the metro.