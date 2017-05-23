National

Deputy mayor Bobani’s fate hangs in the balance in Nelson Mandela Bay

Official’s future could be put to a vote at council meeting this week

23 May 2017 - 05:14 Claudi Mailovich
Days may be numbered: Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is at odds with mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: THE HERALD
Days may be numbered: Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is at odds with mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: THE HERALD

The fate of Nelson Mandela Bay metro deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani hangs in the balance after coalition party leaders met in Cape Town.

The DA and its coalition partners came together late on Monday in a bid to resolve bubbling tensions between mayor Athol Trollip and Bobani. They had been butting heads in the metro since the DA wrested control of the council after the August 2016 local government elections.

Depending on the outcome of the meeting, Bobani’s future could be put to a vote at a scheduled council meeting on Tuesday or at a special council sitting on Friday.

Trollip acted last week to remove Bobani from his position as a member of the mayoral committee for public health in the metro.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, speaking to Business Day ahead of Monday’s meeting, appeared to back Bobani.

DA federal executive committee chairman James Selfe sent an ultimatum from Trollip on Bobani to Holomisa, in a move widely read as support from the party for the mayor’s decision. Holomisa asked for the meeting with coalition partners’ national leaders, to look at the accusations and counteraccusations that have been thrown back and forth in the matter.

Trollip recalled Bobani last Tuesday after months of escalating tensions.

Trollip said on Monday that the outcome of the meeting would determine if the council was to vote Bobani out as deputy mayor in one of the two council meetings this week.

Trollip also clarified that Bobani’s possible removal was not on the agenda for Tuesday or Friday’s council meeting, as this would have been premature to put it on the agenda before the coalition partners had reached a conclusion on the matter.

Holomisa said the meeting between the UDM, the DA, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Congress of the People was due to start at 4.30pm on Monday.

It was unclear if the Freedom Front Plus, which is not represented in Nelson Mandela Bay but is in a national coalition partnership with the DA, was attending the meeting.

Holomisa said: "Our main point is that the UDM is committed to the coalition.

"The two leaders must work together and the legal division of the municipality must assist them to interpret the rules and regulations."

The DA holds 57 seats out of 120 and needs 61 seats for a majority. The UDM holds two seats in the metro.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu blackballs Zuma at meetings
National
2.
Deputy mayor Bobani’s fate hangs in the balance ...
National
3.
Lack of skills hits KZN schools hardest, warns ...
National / Education
4.
ANC denounces Joburg official’s salary increase
National

Related Articles

Athol Trollip threatens Nelson Mandela Bay coalition after firing deputy
National

Holomisa wants talks as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition at risk
National

DA plans political realignment to oust ANC in 2019 election
Politics

Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Eastern Cape leader
Politics

Mandela Bay deputy mayor lays charge of corruption against two senior officials
National

Nelson Mandela Bay to investigate three ‘irregular’ contracts
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.