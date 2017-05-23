Deputy mayor Bobani’s fate hangs in the balance in Nelson Mandela Bay
Official’s future could be put to a vote at council meeting this week
The fate of Nelson Mandela Bay metro deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani hangs in the balance after coalition party leaders met in Cape Town.
The DA and its coalition partners came together late on Monday in a bid to resolve bubbling tensions between mayor Athol Trollip and Bobani. They had been butting heads in the metro since the DA wrested control of the council after the August 2016 local government elections.
Depending on the outcome of the meeting, Bobani’s future could be put to a vote at a scheduled council meeting on Tuesday or at a special council sitting on Friday.
Trollip acted last week to remove Bobani from his position as a member of the mayoral committee for public health in the metro.
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, speaking to Business Day ahead of Monday’s meeting, appeared to back Bobani.
DA federal executive committee chairman James Selfe sent an ultimatum from Trollip on Bobani to Holomisa, in a move widely read as support from the party for the mayor’s decision. Holomisa asked for the meeting with coalition partners’ national leaders, to look at the accusations and counteraccusations that have been thrown back and forth in the matter.
Trollip recalled Bobani last Tuesday after months of escalating tensions.
Trollip said on Monday that the outcome of the meeting would determine if the council was to vote Bobani out as deputy mayor in one of the two council meetings this week.
Trollip also clarified that Bobani’s possible removal was not on the agenda for Tuesday or Friday’s council meeting, as this would have been premature to put it on the agenda before the coalition partners had reached a conclusion on the matter.
Holomisa said the meeting between the UDM, the DA, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Congress of the People was due to start at 4.30pm on Monday.
It was unclear if the Freedom Front Plus, which is not represented in Nelson Mandela Bay but is in a national coalition partnership with the DA, was attending the meeting.
Holomisa said: "Our main point is that the UDM is committed to the coalition.
"The two leaders must work together and the legal division of the municipality must assist them to interpret the rules and regulations."
The DA holds 57 seats out of 120 and needs 61 seats for a majority. The UDM holds two seats in the metro.
Please login or register to comment.