DA withdraws demand for deputy major’s recall
The DA has withdrawn the party’s ultimatum to the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in which they demanded that the UDM remove Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor, Mongameli Bobani.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said on Monday evening that the DA’s decision to withdraw its demand was the outcome of a meeting in Cape Town between leaders of the parties that form part of the coalition.
He said the withdrawal was not conditional but complete.
The DA, UDM, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Congress of the People (Cope) met on Monday following a decision by DA mayor Athol Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay to recall Bobani from his position.
Trollip and Bobani had been butting heads in the metro since the DA gained control of the council after the August 2016 local government elections.
Trollip acted last week to remove Bobani from his position as a member of the mayoral committee for public health in the metro.
DA federal executive committee chairman James Selfe sent an ultimatum from Trollip on Bobani to Holomisa, on May 12, asking that the UDM either formally redeploy or remove Bobani from the council or that they allow Trollip to remove him.
Holomisa said on Monday a small task team, consisting of members from the ACDP, Cope and the Freedom Front Plus would investigate "the cause of the tension" in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Trollip said on Monday that the issue of Bobani’s removal as deputy mayor — which was one of the demands in the ultimatum — was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting or the special council meeting on Friday, as it would have been premature before the coalition partners had reached a conclusion on the matter.
"The coalition in Port Elizabeth is still intact," Holomisa said. He said service delivery may never be compromised in the coalition, regardless of the differences in the coalition. The reason for going into the coalition had not been about positions, but about the people first.
Graham Charters, acting spokesman for DA leader Mmusi Maimane, said on Monday that the letter had been withdrawn for the sake of the coalition.
Earlier, Holomisa had characterised Trollip’s decision as unilateral, while Trollip said in an interview last week that the situation would not have been necessary if the UDM had acted on the evidence the DA had provided about Bobani over the past four months.
