DA withdraws demand for deputy major’s recall

Trollip acted last week to remove Bobani from his position as a member of the mayoral committee for public health in the metro.

DA federal executive committee chairman James Selfe sent an ultimatum from Trollip on Bobani to Holomisa, on May 12, asking that the UDM either formally redeploy or remove Bobani from the council or that they allow Trollip to remove him.

Holomisa said on Monday a small task team, consisting of members from the ACDP, Cope and the Freedom Front Plus would investigate "the cause of the tension" in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Trollip said on Monday that the issue of Bobani’s removal as deputy mayor — which was one of the demands in the ultimatum — was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting or the special council meeting on Friday, as it would have been premature before the coalition partners had reached a conclusion on the matter.

"The coalition in Port Elizabeth is still intact," Holomisa said. He said service delivery may never be compromised in the coalition, regardless of the differences in the coalition. The reason for going into the coalition had not been about positions, but about the people first.

Graham Charters, acting spokesman for DA leader Mmusi Maimane, said on Monday that the letter had been withdrawn for the sake of the coalition.

Earlier, Holomisa had characterised Trollip’s decision as unilateral, while Trollip said in an interview last week that the situation would not have been necessary if the UDM had acted on the evidence the DA had provided about Bobani over the past four months.