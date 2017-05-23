Collusion the same as corruption says NPA
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams is concerned at the increase in cases of collusion by companies and is calling for harsher penalties against those involved.
Briefing Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday on cases before the anti-corruption task team (ACTT), Abrahams said collusion should be seen in the same light as corruption. The team was established in 2010 as an inter-departmental body to fast track high priority and high profile corruption cases.
Collusion has dominated the headlines in recent years. The Competition Commission’s investigation into the construction industry uncovered widespread anti-competitive practices in the sector, revealing collusive behaviour in pricing and project allocation.
Six of SA’s leading construction and engineering firms recently agreed to collectively pay R1.25bn to accelerate transformation in the construction sector as part of a settlement deal.
Some of SA’s biggest banks — including Standard Bank‚ Absa and Investec — were recently implicated with many more international banks in widespread collusion pertaining to manipulation of the rand.
Abrahams said he has been trying to set up a meeting with the Competition Commissioner to discuss the collusion matters: "The issue of banks and the construction industry concern me … Collusion is just another word for corruption. It concerns me that companies found to be colluding get a fine, which is just a slap on the wrist."
Earlier this year, President Jacob Zuma said the government was prepared to act against market abuse, price-fixing and collusion in the private sector to protect the economy. Meanwhile, MPs also heard that the signing of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment bill into law will improve the work of the ACTT.
Zuma signed the bill into law in April, after initially dragging his feet, pointing to concerns over a provision pertaining to warrantless searches. The law is intended to strengthen measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and, in particular, will require enhanced vigilance over the financial transactions of prominent influential persons — including top government officials and business executives.
Murray Michell, director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), told MPs that the new law will broaden the scope and the working relationship of the Special Investigating Unit, the Public Protector, the FIC and other law enforcement agencies. It will increase co-ordination efforts to combat corruption and "will have a direct impact on the work of the ACTT".
BDlive
