Collusion the same as corruption says NPA

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams is concerned at the increase in cases of collusion by companies and is calling for harsher penalties against those involved.

Briefing Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday on cases before the anti-corruption task team (ACTT), Abrahams said collusion should be seen in the same light as corruption. The team was established in 2010 as an inter-departmental body to fast track high priority and high profile corruption cases.

Collusion has dominated the headlines in recent years. The Competition Commission’s investigation into the construction industry uncovered widespread anti-competitive practices in the sector, revealing collusive behaviour in pricing and project allocation.

Six of SA’s leading construction and engineering firms recently agreed to collectively pay R1.25bn to accelerate transformation in the construction sector as part of a settlement deal.

Some of SA’s biggest banks — including Standard Bank‚ Absa and Investec — were recently implicated with many more international banks in widespread collusion pertaining to manipulation of the rand.