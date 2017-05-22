AYABONGA CAWE: A legacy of apartheid collusion and now a lack of consultation

It was a decades-long example of collusion between business and an illegitimate state, both intent on suppressing the majority for continued profit and accumulation.

Oh, the dramatic irony for a leader of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) to say he "smells a rat" in this unceremonious announcement.

It may feel like an abrupt end to a decades-long relationship, leaving uncertainty, fear and joblessness in its wake. Some might ask, did GM have to consult anyone for a purely strategic commercial decision? Given GM’s long involvement and checkered history in SA, surely it is correct for a "good corporate citizen" to take us into its confidence?

GM International president Stefan Jacoby simply said, they "determined that continued or increased investment in manufacturing in SA would not provide GM the expected returns of other global investment opportunities". Similar moves have been made elsewhere in GM’s global operations. However, in SA, it is clear few in the GM ecosystem, within and beyond its plants, have seen this epoch-shifting assessment that led to the determination that the business and investment climate in SA is no longer tenable for the firm.

The shock and dismay displayed by the Department of Trade and Industry and Numsa indicate that the decision was made with little or no consultation with the government or workers.

Moreover, the panicked reassurance of consumers that servicing and aftersales support will remain, seems like a bit of an afterthought.

Just like the workerist folk at Numsa and policy makers at the Department of Trade and Industry, who have spent billions in incentives and allowances for the industry, one would be interested to hear this explanation and the review that outlines the rationale of the decision. Surely, that kind of information should be made public, despite its commercial sensitivity, especially in the case of a firm that has made significant profits in this country often in cahoots with successive illegitimate regimes, and in a much riskier business climate?

There has been much alarm around the decision and it might be helpful to explain that one swallow does not a summer make. The decision to leave by one (albeit a prominent) player in the industry, should not signal automatic doom for the entire industry. In 1986, GM decided to disinvest due to the international anti-apartheid boycott, before returning in the ’90s.

Then, worker leader Chris Dlamini argued the exit itself might not be the main issue. The issue for the people of New Brighton, Magxaki and KwaZakhele, who like those of Detroit in the US, have given generations of labour-power to the firm, is how the exit will in any way facilitate some sharing of the wealth their toil has contributed to. If at all.

• Cawe (@aycawe), a development economist, sat on the national minimum wage advisory panel.