Transformation charter for SA’s construction sector

"As a democratic government we recommit ourselves to develop a sustainable economy and state infrastructure that will progressively improve the quality of life of all South Africans," he said.

Nhleko said state infrastructure served as an important socioeconomic lever to exert visible impact in driving capital formation, investment growth and social development.

"As a catalyst to development, the state’s immovable assets and lease portfolios continue to hold extensive benefits and opportunities in respect of the government’s broader developmental agenda and socioeconomic transformation.

"Our immovable asset portfolio constitutes 30,097 land parcels on which 95,164 improvements are located [buildings and structures] valued at R117bn [excluding completed projects and assets under construction] as at January 2017. Our total lease portfolio comprises 2,597 leases with an annual projected expenditure of approximately R4bn," said Nhleko.

He said the government believed properties that had gone unaccounted could still be traced and brought back to the state.

"We therefore call upon members of the public to volunteer any information they have on illegally occupied buildings, stolen and illegally transferred buildings as well as pieces of land. This will assist the government towards updating our asset base," said Nhleko.

The department’s total budget for 2017-18 is R7bn and R22,5bn over the medium-term expenditure framework period.

DA MP and public works spokeswoman Patricia Kopane said the budget "will not benefit the poor, it will benefit the president".

"To us it has become clear that the redeployment of Minister Nathi Nhleko to this department is to continue with the second phase of Nkandla. This is a testament that the budget of this department will not benefit the poor and the vulnerable people of South Africa but only the president and his ANC cronies.

"It is actually regrettable that the Department of Public Works is permanently under a cloud of corruption scandals. This is a great pity, seeing as this department has the potential to contribute to the built environment and the economy of this country," said Kopane.

She said the DA also found it "highly suspicious" that Nhleko "mysteriously" cancelled a press briefing in April which was supposed to explain the new upgrades and improvements planned for President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, "despite the confirmation from both senior Public Works officials and the minister of police that these upgrades are going ahead."

In April, the Presidency denied that further renovations at the expense of taxpayers were planned for Zuma’s private homestead in Nkandla.