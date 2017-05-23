Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where is the NPA?

23 May 2017 - 05:27
National director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
There is enough prima facie evidence of corruption at the highest level in this country to sink the Titanic. We need to ask the question: where is our National Prosecuting Authority and what is its role in facilitating law and order in our society?

Shaun Abrahams is like an actor in the Muppet show, a puppet on a string. Another appointment fit to serve the purpose of the Thief in Chief?

In our country, we have witnessed corruption on a grand scale, but where do we see the thieves being held to proper account? The robbers are visible on our centre stage on a daily basis. They are indeed at the epicentre of our national crisis.

Our judicial system works very effectively at the top of the pyramid, but beneath this a vacuum is patently obvious.

South Africans are desperate to see prosecutions that result in high-profile criminals serving time in jail. I rest my case.

AR ViljoenElgin

