SA expects second-largest maize harvest to date in 2017

SA, the continent’s biggest maize grower, will probably increase its forecast for a bumper crop of the staple grain for a third time in 2017 as yields continue to beat expectations.

Growers may reap 14.65-million tonnes of maize in 2017, according to the median estimate of three analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg. That compares with the 14.54-million tonnes forecast on April 25 by the government’s Crop Estimates Committee, and would be the country’s second-largest harvest on record, only just trailing 1981’s 14.66-million tonnes. The committee was due to update its forecast on May 26.

SA’s maize harvest is expected to rebound sharply from last season’s nine-year low, after rainfall increased following the worst drought since records began in 1904. Grain SA said last week that it projected a 3.6-million-tonne maize surplus in 2017.

"Harvest is under way in many areas of SA with yields reportedly well above average, which confirms that we are in for a big crop this season," said Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. "Expected drier weather conditions in the next two weeks will add momentum to the harvest process and also support the late-planting areas."

The committee will probably forecast output of 8.71-million tonnes of white maize, used to make pap, and 5.94-million tonnes of the yellow variety, according to the median estimates in the survey. The estimate for the total planted area is expected to remain unchanged at 2.63-million hectares.

With Ana Monteiro

Bloomberg