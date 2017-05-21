The Hawks have agreed to prioritise an investigation into an allegedly corrupt City Power contractor in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced.

He said this followed serious allegations of corruption being brought to his attention‚ relating to a contract awarded to build a new electricity substation in Eldorado Park.

Mashaba said that he had met on Friday with subcontractors‚ who are owed R1.8m by the contractor.

"I was shocked at the details of corruption‚ fraud and nonpayment detailed by them‚" he said.

The contract to build a new substation in Eldorado Park is worth R126m. Despite receiving a significant remittance from the city‚ thus far totalling R66m‚ the contractor has failed to deliver on a number of specific tasks which have already been paid for‚ Mashaba added.

This week‚ tensions rose at the City Power substation in Eldorado Park‚ when employees of sub-contractors protested against the contractor and threatened to burn the substation down.

Community leaders of Eldorado Park and surrounds prevented the attempted destruction of the substation‚ which is used to supply electricity to Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

Mashaba said he had met on Saturday afternoon with the head of the city’s Internal Forensic Investigations Unit‚ General Shadrack Sibiya‚ and they were able to secure an urgent meeting with the national leadership of the Hawks‚ including acting head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.

"I am extremely grateful that the leadership of the Hawks agreed to a meeting at such short notice and have also agreed to prioritise an investigation into this matter.

"Working together with institutions such as the Hawks is vital in ensuring that corrupt individuals face the full might of the law and that justice is served.

"I am committed to ensuring that legal action is taken against the contractor for the recovery of monies owed to the residents of this city.

"Furthermore‚ we will pursue criminal charges against the contractor and any city officials found wanting‚" Mashaba said.

"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks‚ to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve‚" he said.

