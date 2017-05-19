On Friday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said his administration would act against an alleged corrupt contractor at City Power‚ whose employees almost caused major damage on Thursday night.

Mashaba said the community leaders of Eldorado Park and surrounds prevented the attempted destruction of a City Power substation‚ used to supply needed electricity to the area.

"This is after employees of subcontractors protesting against a City Power contractor targeted the substation. The protesters allege that City Power’s contractor has failed to pay R1.8m to subcontractors for services rendered."

Mashaba said given these developments‚ he would meet representatives of the subcontractors on Friday with the member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services‚ Nico de Jager.

In 2015‚ his office explained‚ the contractor was awarded a contract for the construction of a new substation in Eldorado Park worth R126m.

"Despite receiving a significant remittance from the city‚ thus far totalling R65m‚ the contractor has failed to deliver on a number of specific tasks which have already been paid for. This includes: fencing‚ paving‚ high and medium voltage switch gear‚ high and medium voltage power cables‚ completed steel work; and completed building.

"The contractor has also failed to deliver on job creation in the area by effectively sourcing and remunerating local sub-contractors — a requirement of the agreement between City Power and the contractor.

"The city will be launching a full investigation into irregularities surrounding the contract as well as pursue legal action against the contractor for the recovery of monies owed to the residents of this city. We will also pursue criminal charges against the contractor and any city officials found wanting," Mashaba said.

