SAA cabin crew looking to resume strike next week

South African Airways (SAA) cabin crew members are seeking to resume a strike over meal allowances as early as next week. The airline’s other unions said on Wednesday that they are also considering industrial action to pressure the national carrier into discussing wage increases that were due in April.

United Association of SA aviation manager Jannem Goussard said the union is seeking its own dispute due to lack of response from management, but said "We are not yet considering a strike". A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and the union will then gauge the airline’s stance on time frames.

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said it is waiting for the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration to issue a strike certificate on its demands for an increased meal allowance.

SAA had to cancel 50 flights in April during a one-day strike by cabin crew, who are still demanding an increase in the daily international meal allowance from $131 to $170. SAA won an interdict against the strike in April, but Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu said the court had ultimately ruled based on technical issues, including the mediation and dispute resolution that took place during the previous financial year under an existing wage agreement.

A last meeting is scheduled for Sunday.