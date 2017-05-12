Sassa still on the spot after retreat
Corruption Watch asks agency to explain backdown
Corruption Watch wants the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to explain why it decided to withdraw its costly two-year long opposition to the nonprofit organisation’s legal challenge of the R316m payment made to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2014.
The case was instituted by Corruption Watch after Sassa handed over R316m to CPS despite the payment being at odds with the terms of the 2012 social grant contract.
Corruption Watch wants the high court, which is expected to hear the case in October, to order CPS to repay the money.
The payment will be in the spotlight next Tuesday when Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts will question Sassa’s compliance with the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling.
The DA’s Tim Brauteseth said Tuesday’s session would also interrogate Sassa’s R1.1bn irregular spending. The R316m payment to CPS represented a large chunk of the R1.1bn.
He said committee chairman Themba Godi had agreed to his request for former Sassa CEO Virginia Petersen to be called to attend the session. "Petersen will be invited, but if it’s necessary she will be subpoenaed." He also said that in terms of the court’s March ruling, CPS had become an organ of state and therefore could be called to appear before the committee.
The R316m payment was made to CPS in May 2014 two months after it submitted a claim for enrolling more grant recipients and beneficiaries than it claimed it was contracted to do. Petersen apparently accepted the claim at face value and paid over the money.
This was despite the fact that the five-year contract awarded in 2012 requires CPS to undertake payment and enrolment. For this, CPS was to be paid an all-inclusive fee of R16.44 for each grant recipient.
In March 2015, Corruption Watch petitioned the high court to have the payment reversed. CPS and Sassa fought its legal challenge for two years.
Sassa had informed the high court that the agency was withdrawing, Corruption Watch said. Sassa said it would abide by the decision of the court and would pay "all wasted costs occasioned by their opposition". No reasons were provided for the decision.
Corruption Watch welcomed the development but it wants an explanation for why Sassa withdrew after two years.
Sassa said on Thursday it intended to appeal against the High Court in Pretoria ruling that restrictions could not be imposed on deductions from grant recipients’ bank accounts.
