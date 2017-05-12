Sassa still on the spot after retreat

Corruption Watch wants the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to explain why it decided to withdraw its costly two-year long opposition to the nonprofit organisation’s legal challenge of the R316m payment made to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2014.

The case was instituted by Corruption Watch after Sassa handed over R316m to CPS despite the payment being at odds with the terms of the 2012 social grant contract.

Corruption Watch wants the high court, which is expected to hear the case in October, to order CPS to repay the money.

The payment will be in the spotlight next Tuesday when Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts will question Sassa’s compliance with the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling.

The DA’s Tim Brauteseth said Tuesday’s session would also interrogate Sassa’s R1.1bn irregular spending. The R316m payment to CPS represented a large chunk of the R1.1bn.

He said committee chairman Themba Godi had agreed to his request for former Sassa CEO Virginia Petersen to be called to attend the session. "Petersen will be invited, but if it’s necessary she will be subpoenaed." He also said that in terms of the court’s March ruling, CPS had become an organ of state and therefore could be called to appear before the committee.