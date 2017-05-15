DA’s Mbali Ntuli to consult lawyers as she faces party council over Facebook post

In December, Ntuli reposted a HuffPost article on her Facebook page, which was titled, "This thread covers everything we want to say about Zille’s tweets" — a compilation of the former leader’s tweets in the preceding six months.

Ntuli wrote a post of her own at the time saying she thought people should be able to say whatever they wanted on social media and that they should be engaged robustly.

"I think Helen has tweeted some outrageous things … but she must defend them and face the counter arguments. They must include those that come from within the party too but such is the nature of politics that few who disagree would say so publicly," she wrote.

Ntuli, in the lengthy post, also said: "It seems we have our own social media gestapo that lives to find gotcha moments from other colleagues’ accounts. All this creates is an environment of stifling censorship."

In the complaint to the council, Madikizela objected to a response from someone to the post, who stated that Zille was a racist. He claimed Ntuli had liked the response and was why the complaint was lodged.

According to the findings of the council, there was no evidence that Ntuli’s post was "insulting, derogatory, insensitive or unnecessarily offensive in nature".

The council also found that there was no evidence to support the allegation that her actions publicly opposed the party’s principles or repeatedly opposed published party policies.

It was recommended that no action be taken against her.

However, on Monday, McLoughlin said the federal executive had not agreed with this and had decided that disciplinary procedures against Ntuli should continue.

"Fedex often don’t agree with recommendations sent to them and they said they don’t agree with this and carried on. It’s not that unusual and surprising," he said.

Ntuli said she would be consulting with her lawyers this week. She is expected to appear before the council on May 25 and 26.

TMG Digital