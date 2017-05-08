The Save SA campaign said it would encourage people to continue booing President Jacob Zuma.

The movement‚ which has launched a series of protests against Zuma‚ responded to a newspaper report that one of the president’s allies had started a purge of opponents.

"The Save SA campaign condemns Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s attempts to punish public servants who protested against President Jacob Zuma at last week’s aborted May Day rally in Bloemfontein‚" Save SA said on Sunday night.

"The premier’s campaign to track down and act against people exercising their democratic rights is yet another example of the doublespeak that has become a hallmark of the Zuma administration."