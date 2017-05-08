National

Keep booing Zuma, says Save SA

08 May 2017 - 08:23 Staff Writer
Protesters call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI
Protesters call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI

The Save SA campaign said it would encourage people to continue booing President Jacob Zuma.

The movement‚ which has launched a series of protests against Zuma‚ responded to a newspaper report that one of the president’s allies had started a purge of opponents.

"The Save SA campaign condemns Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s attempts to punish public servants who protested against President Jacob Zuma at last week’s aborted May Day rally in Bloemfontein‚" Save SA said on Sunday night.

"The premier’s campaign to track down and act against people exercising their democratic rights is yet another example of the doublespeak that has become a hallmark of the Zuma administration."

The Sunday Independent said Magashule had allegedly rounded up heads of department in the province and instructed them to start preparing dismissal letters for those who had booed Zuma at a May Day event in Bloemfontein.

A standoff ensued between pro- and anti-Zuma groups at the event‚ which was eventually aborted after the crowd refused to be silenced.

Zuma later dismissed the hecklers‚ saying booing was a normal feature of democracy.

"It’s telling that while Zuma jokes publicly about the fact that being booed shows the strength of our democracy‚ his sidekicks are themselves acting in the most anti-democratic way: scrutinising video tapes for suspects and asking government officials to pimp on their colleagues‚" Save SA said.

"The Save SA campaign stands ready to seek to ensure legal assistance for public servants who may be caught up in apartheid-style witch-hunts‚ and will take legal steps against Magashule if necessary to protect workers and protesters.

"We will also continue to encourage people to boo Zuma wherever he goes‚ and to make sure he gets the message loud and clear: Zuma must go!"

TMG Digital

JUSTICE MALALA: Why I believe there is hope for South Africa

'When I look at South Africa over the past year I am amazed by how many ordinary people have organised themselves to challenge the assault on our ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Mafika Mkwanazi: 'Either ANC dumps rotten leaders or voters dump it'

Establishment businessman sees ruling party purging itself of corruption - or losing next election
Business
1 day ago

How the ANC of Zuma has changed from the ANC of Mandela

A new documentary has shed light on the apparent disparities between the vision the ANC held for SA when it came to power‚ and how that vision has ...
Politics
1 day ago

National dialogue is pro-democracy and pro-Constitution — but against corruption

Founding members of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative deny being anti-Zuma, saying the initiative should be welcomed as a partner to ...
National
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma appoints youth agency’s board, ...
National
2.
White farm workers accused of murder of Coligny ...
National
3.
More homeowners choose to ease pain with debt ...
National
4.
Keep booing Zuma, says Save SA
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.