Police minister Fikile Mbalula issued a warning to criminals in the Western Cape on Friday following a gang shooting in Cape Town on Monday which saw three people killed.

Speaking after a parade held at the SAPS’s 35 Squadron based in Cape Town‚ Mbalula fumed about the shootings in Elsies River. Three people were killed and 11 others injured in an apparent gang war raging through the suburb.

Mbalula vowed that citizens of Cape Town "will see action like they have never seen before ... Ek wil dit in Afrikaans sê: Díe tsotsis sal kak! (I want to say it in Afrikaans: Those tsotsis will get it!). We are going to make it unbearable for criminals. When people see the police‚ they must see the Messiah‚" he said.

During the parade, Mbalula told police members: "Criminals are running amok in this country. Gangsters are running amok‚ they declare war. They have literally seized power‚ they are a state within the state!"

"Somebody said when we were in Elsie’s River‚ minister, you are not dealing with ordinary fight against gangsters‚ you are dealing with terrorism. The nation is terrorised‚" he said.