Sibiya’s graft-busting unit has saved Joburg R2bn, probing another R10bn

Gen Shadrack Sibiya’s internal investigative unit in the City of Johannesburg has "exposed and prevented fraud and corruption of R2bn across a number of different departments and entities", mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

Since taking office in August 2016, Mashaba has declared war on corruption, pointing fingers at the previous ANC administration.

"Today I can confirm that over 300 cases are currently being investigated and the total monetary value alleged to be lost or misused as a result of fraud or corruption is over R10bn," Mashaba said during his first state of the city address.

He described this figure as "sickening" and said this level of corruption could not have taken place in a vacuum. It "is without doubt that many a blind eye was turned in leadership", he said.

Mashaba delivered the state of the city address in the new R360m council chamber, which was used for the first time on Wednesday.

Mashaba said 30 city employees had been arrested since the establishment of the unit headed by former Gauteng Hawks head Sibiya, and 91 employees had been suspended. Three senior employees had resigned as a result of the investigations.

He reiterated his belief that the corruption exposed so far was "only the tip of the iceberg when it came to the outright looting that was taking place in our city".

Mashaba’s address was not disrupted.

The ANC in Johannesburg gave its assurance on Tuesday that it would not disrupt Mashaba’s address, as happened in Tshwane, where another DA mayor, Solly Msimanga, also leads a coalition government.