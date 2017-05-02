Among those alleged to have been involved in the alleged conspiracy plot against Mdluli is former national police commissioner Bheki Cele‚ former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat and former deputy national police commissioner Godfrey Lebeya.

Mdluli alleged that the high-ranking officials had blocked his promotion to the position of national police commissioner by fabricating evidence and coaching witnesses to give false evidence against him in numerous cases‚ including that of the murder of his love rival‚ Oupa Ramogibe.

Sibiya said Lebeya had tasked him with investigating Mdluli following an article in the Sowetan, raising questions about how Mdluli had been appointed the head of crime intelligence while he still faced "serious allegations".

The serious allegations referred to claims of Mdluli’s involvement in the murder of Ramogibe‚ who was gunned down in 1999.

He had married Tshidi Buthelezi‚ who was Mdluli’s customary wife. However, Sibiya said Mdluli had cried foul from the very onset of his arrest.

During his bail application back in 2011‚ the magistrate presiding over the matter had told Mdluli that "all these theories were in his head‚" said Sibiya.

Ike Motloung‚ for Mdluli‚ attempted to subject Sibiya to a tough cross-examination, but he refused to budge. "You will never corner me in any manner‚" Sibiya responded.