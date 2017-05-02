Richard Mdluli’s ‘theories are in his head’, Shadrack Sibaya says
The former Gauteng Hawks head told the High Court in Johannesburg that Mdluli’s claims that police officers are seeking his downfall are untrue
Claims by former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli that there were police officers who sought his downfall were unfounded‚ the High Court heard in Johannesburg heard on Tuesday.
"All these people that were alleged to be involved in the conspiracy were senior to him‚" said former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya.
He also said they had nothing to gain from removing Mdluli from his position.
Among those alleged to have been involved in the alleged conspiracy plot against Mdluli is former national police commissioner Bheki Cele‚ former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat and former deputy national police commissioner Godfrey Lebeya.
Mdluli alleged that the high-ranking officials had blocked his promotion to the position of national police commissioner by fabricating evidence and coaching witnesses to give false evidence against him in numerous cases‚ including that of the murder of his love rival‚ Oupa Ramogibe.
Sibiya said Lebeya had tasked him with investigating Mdluli following an article in the Sowetan, raising questions about how Mdluli had been appointed the head of crime intelligence while he still faced "serious allegations".
The serious allegations referred to claims of Mdluli’s involvement in the murder of Ramogibe‚ who was gunned down in 1999.
He had married Tshidi Buthelezi‚ who was Mdluli’s customary wife. However, Sibiya said Mdluli had cried foul from the very onset of his arrest.
During his bail application back in 2011‚ the magistrate presiding over the matter had told Mdluli that "all these theories were in his head‚" said Sibiya.
Ike Motloung‚ for Mdluli‚ attempted to subject Sibiya to a tough cross-examination, but he refused to budge. "You will never corner me in any manner‚" Sibiya responded.
But Motloung pushed on‚ saying the mission to probe Mdluli was to "dig up any dirt" on him. Sibiya denied the claim.
"Stick to the facts Mr Motloung‚ this had nothing to do with collecting [dirt]‚" he replied.
Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi are on trial for a series of charges‚ including assault‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.
An inquest cleared Mdluli of Ramogibe’s murder.
In April‚ Sibiya‚ who had arrested Mdluli for Ramogibe’s murder more than 10 years ago‚ said his involvement in the investigation against the former crime intelligence boss led to him being booted out of the Hawks.
At the time‚ however‚ it was said that Sibiya was removed because of a case involving the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals.
Mdluli’s case has dragged on for almost two years‚ with the court calling its own witnesses‚ including Sibiya‚ after both the state and defence had closed their cases.
The matter was scheduled to return to court on July 31.
On this date the state was reportedly going to submit an application to reopen its case while the defence was to submit an application to have access to some of the state’s documents.
The case is most likely to be finalised only in 2018 as the judge presiding over the matter‚ Rata Mokgoatlheng‚ indicated that he was forced to go on leave from September 1 to December 15, otherwise he would forfeit the leave.
