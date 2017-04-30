National

How Zuma allegedly tried to hide his arms deal bribes

Zuma allegedly tried to cover up his relationship with French company Thales, as well as how the company gave him cash

30 April 2017 - 10:10 Mzilikazi we Afrika
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
President Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to silence a close confidant who had "intimate knowledge" about how the president benefited from the arms deal, by asking him not to testify at the Seriti commission.

Explosive details of how Zuma allegedly tried to cover up his relationship with French company Thales, as well as how the company gave him hundreds of thousands of rands in cash and treated him to five-star hotel stays and designer clothes, are contained in new papers filed in the High Court in Pretoria.

They tell how Zuma allegedly demanded to be moved to a more expensive hotel when the company invited him to Paris in 2007 for the Rugby World Cup semifinal, and how, after his luggage was lost, it paid for a shopping spree in the French capital.

Pretoria lawyer Ajay Sooklal filed his affidavit in support of a high court application by Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign, which are challenging the findings of the Seriti commission of inquiry into the arms deal. The commission found no evidence of corruption in the arms deal.

