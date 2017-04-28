The man accused of plotting a coup by mass assassinations of politicians and prominent South Africans is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The man allegedly sent a letter to businesses asking for funding for the "coup".

Dated October 25 2016 ‚ the letter outlines the so-called assassination plot‚ targets of which would have been President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane and 17 other high-ranking politicians and prominent South Africans.

Under the heading "Let’s help save SA"‚ the letter reads: "President Jacob Zuma and his corrupt state-capture syndicate are now seriously undermining our nation, [and] cannot and indeed will not succeed in curtailing the [people’s] constitutional right to freedom and democracy."

"It is now in our hands as the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance to request financial assistance and support for the amount of R60m in order to finance our undercover coup plot mission to assassinate Jacob Zuma and his entire state-capture regime‚" it continues.

The letter then provides a Standard Bank account number and also a list of the targets, and is signed by the arrested suspect.

The man is accused of heading two counter organisations — the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

The man’s identity may not be disclosed as police may still conduct an identity parade. He has not yet pleaded to any charges.

Meanwhile in an interview with The Times late on Thursday‚ lawyer for the Gupta family Gert van der Merwe said the family had also received a letter‚ allegedly sent by the suspect now in custody‚ asking for R30m to assassinate former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as well as then finance minister‚ Nhlanhla Nene.

Van Der Merwe described the contents of the letter to journalists, which mirror details of the letter the Hawks allegedly intercepted in October 2016.

"We did not know if it was a joke or not‚" he said.

"But my clients contacted me immediately on receiving the letter and I assisted them to draft a statement, which was handed to the police with a request for immediate action to be taken."

On Wednesday, the Hawks announced the arrest of the 33-year-old man‚ who faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, among others.

