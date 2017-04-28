"The one thing that makes me sad is that we have allowed a situation to develop where a handful of individuals appear to be able to dictate‚ to some extent‚ where this country goes in terms of the use of its economic resources. We’ve allowed greed to become a factor in the way people behave both in the private domain and private domain."

Gordhan said he hoped the ANC’s elective conference in December would help the party get back on its feet.

"The opportunity is there for us to go through a process where we implement what we’ve been saying that the ANC needs to renew itself. It needs to find its inner set of values again and sense of mission in terms of serving South Africans."

Asked to comment on allegations that he was plotting to undermine President Jacob Zuma‚ Gordhan said: "No. The answer is simply no. This was based on some intelligence report‚ which was later found to be false or unbelievable. I am a loyal patriot … That kind of nonsense is precisely that‚ it’s nonsense.

He would not be drawn into commenting on whether he still had faith in Zuma’s leadership.

"There is no one person who leads a big organisation like the ANC. In SA we have what we call a culture of a collective leadership‚" Gordhan said.

Despite his axing as finance minister‚ Gordhan said he remained optimistic that there were people in the private and public sectors who were committed to fighting corruption.