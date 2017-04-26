Experts warn wealth tax ‘a complex issue’

Government’s need for additional sources of tax revenue is likely to be heightened if the recent credit-ratings downgrades of SA to junk status have a significant effect on government’s borrowing costs and on the rate of economic growth.

PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy said that the trouble with net wealth taxes was that they were "extraordinarily expensive both to administer from a tax authority’s perspective and to comply with from a taxpayer perspective because of their complexity".

This was because they required the valuation of assets.

Secondly, these types of taxes did not generate significant tax revenue because they generally only applied to relatively high thresholds. Very few people were liable for the tax and there were usually a lot of exemptions to exclude certain assets.

Thirdly, wealth taxes could be "highly distorting" in a global context in which wealth was highly mobile.

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants senior executive for tax Pieter Faber said the wisdom of introducing a wealth tax in SA would have to be evaluated on the basis of the country’s tax mix as a whole and what maximum tax to GDP ratio should be applied.