The Presidency has denied that renovations at the expense of taxpayers are being undertaken at President Jacob Zuma’s private homestead in Nkandla.

"We also wish to underscore that no government department‚ including the Department of Public Works‚ will be permitted to renovate any of the President’s private houses in Nkandla‚" said Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga in a statement.

The statement comes after a report in the Sunday Times indicating that millions more of taxpayers’ money would go towards refurbishing Zuma’s homes.

Sunday Times reported that the Department of Public Works confirmed the new upgrades to the president’s private homestead in Nkandla and that the upgrades would run into the millions.

The department said the processes were underway to repair and refurbish the property — to repair shoddy workmanship and address security concerns for the second time.

Zuma’s Nkandla homestead has been subject to public scrutiny in the past for upgrades worth R246m.

"The Presidency wishes to confirm and emphasise that there are no renovations of the private houses at the President’s residence at Nkandla currently and no government department has indicated any proposal for renovations‚" the statement concluded.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said "as things stand‚ corruption charges pertaining to the previous Nkandla upgrades have yet to be instituted — 1‚131 days after I laid such charges in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004. Until such time as these charges have been investigated‚ and those found guilty of wrongdoing are held to account‚ any talk of further upgrades is outrageous.

"It is shameful that a man who has single-handedly plunged our country into "junk status" should live in palace of luxury‚ built and maintained with the people’s money. If Jacob Zuma wants refurbishments and upgrades‚ he must pay for it out of his own pocket‚" Maimane asserted.

He referred to the Presidency’s response as "simply inadequate".

