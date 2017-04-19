The public protector has received two complaints regarding former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden handshake and is scrutinising the merit of the cases before deciding whether to investigate the matter‚ a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The complaints‚ which were received this week‚ came from the DA and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

"The decision to investigate has not been taken yet. The complaints are being assessed for jurisdiction and merit. Only after this process can the public protector be in a position to say if she will be investigate or not‚" said Oupa Segwale‚ a spokesperson for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The Sunday Times reported this week that Molefe walked away with a R30.1m after spending only 18 months at the power utility. He told the newspaper that he had been paid "what was due" to him‚ but refused to give a figure.

Molefe resigned from Eskom in November after being named by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report.

In a subsequent press conference‚ a tearful Molefe said Madonsela was mistaken in saying he had made frequent visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold‚ the home of President Jacob Zuma’s friends.

In February Molefe was sworn in as an MP amid confusion about which ANC branch he belongs to.

His membership in the ANC North West branch in Hartbeespoort still remains unclear as branch leaders have given contradictory statements on whether Molefe is a member or not.

Furthermore‚ an ANC branch in Irene also claimed that Molefe was a member of that branch‚ creating further confusion.

