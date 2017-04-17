"And there is also stress for rejection. And that person can have a serious stress which comes from being rejected. That’s why some people say there is nothing as painful as being rejected by someone you still love‚" he said.

Ntshangase said he did not know in which context Zuma was saying there was no stress "but if he was saying there is no stress generally‚ which I do not believe it’s what he meant‚ there is evidence for stress."

"If someone is sick they have stress that they are sick. Some people even take a decision to kill themselves because of stress‚" he said.

It was not the first time that Zuma had referred to stress as a white people’s disease.

In January last year‚ during the send-off of 19 students who were beneficiaries of bursaries from the Jacob Zuma Foundation who were going to study in Nigeria‚ Zuma‚ also speaking in Zulu at his official presidential residence in Durban‚ said if he listened to his critics he would have "that disease white people call stress but I don’t have it because I know better".

Dr Nkini Phasha‚ board member of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group‚ said that Zuma’s utterances were "unfortunate".

"This sort of narrative [that stress is exclusively an issue for white people] contributes to fuelling myths around mental illnesses‚" he said.

"This also fuels a stigma that is associated with mental health issues and it sets us back as a country. It further sets us back as we attempt to educate and empower our people when it comes with dealing with stress and accessing professional help they require‚" Phasha said.

According to the results of the South African Stress and Health study‚ Indians‚ coloured and blacks recorded psychological distress scores "significantly higher than scores reported by whites".

"When considering stress exposure‚ the three nonwhite groups experience more undesirable life events when compared to whites.

"Only Africans and Indians report significantly more instances of unfair treatment than whites. Finally‚ the average psychological distress scores for Africans‚ Coloureds‚ and Indians are significantly higher than scores reported by whites‚" the study reads.

Clinical Psychologist‚ Ingrid Artus‚ said that stress was not a condition exclusive to one race group.

"In my practice I have seen people from all walks of life who suffer with stress and stress-related issues. I can assure you that all race groups experience stress‚" she said.

"Based on my experience‚ I have black‚ Indian‚ coloured and white clients who have all been affected by stress. It cannot be divided by race‚" she said.

