Holomisa said should Mbete reject his request‚ the UDM would seek an urgent court order to interdict next week’s special sitting that has been convened on an urgent basis‚ with MPs recalled from their Easter recess.

The UDM is asking the ConCourt to decide whether the motion should be decided by a secret ballot‚ arguing that this should be allowed as the President is elected by MPs in this fashion.

They approached the highest court in the land after Mbete rejected their request for a secret ballot.

Holomisa said the urgency of the motion of no confidence motion needed to be "sacrificed" in order to get clarity on the secret ballot issue "once and for all".

Moloto Mothapo‚ the spokesman for parliament‚ has however said the debate would not be postponed "unless the sponsor decides to withdraw the motion".

The motion of no confidence is sponsored by the DA and it has been joined by the EFF.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has thrown the ball back into Mbete’s court‚ arguing that the motion now belonged to parliament as it had already scheduled it and anyone could request a postponement.