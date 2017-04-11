Critics wary about plan for more disclosure on home loans

The Home Loan and Mortgage Disclosure Amendment Bill will create regulatory burdens for banks and undermine the intention of the draft law, critics say.

The bill seeks to stem discrimination in home loans. One of its pillars is that banks will be required to provide information on the volume of home-loan applications they receive, the applications they approve or decline as well as reasons why loans are declined.

Department of Human Settlements spokesman Ndivhuwo Mabaya said the information would assist in developing policies to enhance affordability and access. Without this information, the department would be unable to help banks develop the relevant products for the emerging segment of the market, he said.

Banking Association of SA’s regulatory head Pierre Sunter said the association supported the drive to give more South Africans access to the home-loan market within the parameters of responsible lending. But there was no justification for housing financiers to have to "duplicate the provision of information".

Member banks at the association include Absa, Capitec, FirstRand, Standard Bank, African Bank and Ubank.

The department has long sought a way to give access to the strata of South African home seekers who earn too much to qualify for state-subsidised housing and too little to qualify for a home loan.

The bill seeks to amend the Home Loan and Mortgage Disclosures Act of 2000.