Critics wary about plan for more disclosure on home loans
Critics target the regulatory burden for banks imposed by the Home Loan and Mortgage Disclosure Amendment Bill
The Home Loan and Mortgage Disclosure Amendment Bill will create regulatory burdens for banks and undermine the intention of the draft law, critics say.
The bill seeks to stem discrimination in home loans. One of its pillars is that banks will be required to provide information on the volume of home-loan applications they receive, the applications they approve or decline as well as reasons why loans are declined.
Department of Human Settlements spokesman Ndivhuwo Mabaya said the information would assist in developing policies to enhance affordability and access. Without this information, the department would be unable to help banks develop the relevant products for the emerging segment of the market, he said.
Banking Association of SA’s regulatory head Pierre Sunter said the association supported the drive to give more South Africans access to the home-loan market within the parameters of responsible lending. But there was no justification for housing financiers to have to "duplicate the provision of information".
Member banks at the association include Absa, Capitec, FirstRand, Standard Bank, African Bank and Ubank.
The department has long sought a way to give access to the strata of South African home seekers who earn too much to qualify for state-subsidised housing and too little to qualify for a home loan.
The bill seeks to amend the Home Loan and Mortgage Disclosures Act of 2000.
The bill’s amendments have their beginnings in a memorandum of understanding signed by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the banking sector agreeing to open access to the home loan market to lower-income brackets.
"What is needed is for the Office of the National Credit Regulator and the Office of Disclosure within the Department of Human Settlements to agree reporting requirements so that this can be consolidated into one statistical report to the [National Credit Regulator]," said Sunter.
Banks were straddled with compliance costs, "one of the highest growth areas within banks" in terms of expenses. There were about 244 pieces of legislation with which banks had to comply, he said.
Economist Dawie Roodt said the bill’s regulatory demands would raise the cost of doing business in the home loan market for banks. This increase in cost would be carried over to the same consumers the departments want to give access to.
Roodt said banks had made progress in making the home loan market more inclusive since the introduction of the original bill in 2000. To achieve easier access to banking services, the government had to make it easier to start a bank and make it cheaper to get banking services, he said.
