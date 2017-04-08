Magwaza sought to deal with aspects raised in an affidavit filed by Dlamini last Friday which he said reflected on him negatively and which were incorrect.

In that affidavit‚ Dlamini said it was only in October last year that she became aware Sassa would not be in a position to pay social grants by March 31 2017.

“It was only at that point that it became apparent to me that the undertaking made to the court on November 5 2015 was unattainable. Before that date‚ I was genuinely unaware that the undertakings were not capable of attainment‚” Dlamini said.

Dlamini filed that affidavit in answer to the court’s question on why she should not personally be joined in the proceedings by the Black Sash‚ and why she should not be ordered to pay the costs of the application from her own pocket.

The Black Sash Trust approached the court in March‚ after Sassa’s acknowledgement it would not be able to pay millions of grants from April 1‚ despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.

The court had‚ in 2014‚ declared that the 2012 contract Sassa signed with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the payment of social grant was invalid because of tender irregularities.