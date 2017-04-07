Social grants saga smoothed over

Magwaza told the Financial Mail he was feeling well (he was booked off on sick leave as recently as a month ago) and had no plans to take sick leave again or step down.

With the critical April distribution safely behind him, Magwaza is keen to focus on what needs to be done to ensure Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be out of the picture by the end of March 2018.

Last month the constitutional court ruled that CPS, a subsidiary of Nasdaq and JSE-listed Net1, had a constitutional obligation to continue paying social contracts until another entity was able to do so. The court extended the CPS contract for 12 months.

Magwaza says he is keen to take grant distribution in-house. This would involve a major role for the National Payment System and the banks.

In this he appears to be at odds with his political boss, social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is reported to be backing a private-sector replacement for CPS. The recent resignation of director-general Zane Dangor was apparently prompted by Dangor’s support for the in-house option.

Magwaza wants to encourage more recipients to open accounts with one of the big banks (Standard, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec or Postbank), which he says are more convenient and safer. Bank accounts also happen to be cheaper than the 9,000 or so Sassa/CPS pay points scattered across the country. These pay points — which distribute hard cash to beneficiaries — cost a hefty R45 per recipient per month, compared with the 50c it costs to use a bank.

But deep rural locations are hours away from ATMs. This and the cost of ATM withdrawals are the big reasons why banks will never be the full answer.

Sassa is talking to national treasury about a plan that would involve paying the banks to allow three or four "free" withdrawals a month. This should reduce the number of pay-point distributions in urban areas.