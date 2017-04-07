Social grants saga smoothed over
A crisis in payments was averted when April’s social welfare grants were distributed without incident
At 6.30am on Monday, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza was at the Ikwezi Community Centre in Gugulethu to oversee the distribution of social grants.
For someone who had just been thrown under a bus by his political boss, Magwaza looked remarkably relaxed.
Grant distribution went smoothly. Not only in the Western Cape, but across the country it looked as though a crisis had been averted, thanks in large part to the constitutional court and the intervention of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
Magwaza wants to ensure that Cash Paymaster Services is out of the picture by March 2018
Magwaza told the Financial Mail he was feeling well (he was booked off on sick leave as recently as a month ago) and had no plans to take sick leave again or step down.
With the critical April distribution safely behind him, Magwaza is keen to focus on what needs to be done to ensure Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be out of the picture by the end of March 2018.
Last month the constitutional court ruled that CPS, a subsidiary of Nasdaq and JSE-listed Net1, had a constitutional obligation to continue paying social contracts until another entity was able to do so. The court extended the CPS contract for 12 months.
Magwaza says he is keen to take grant distribution in-house. This would involve a major role for the National Payment System and the banks.
In this he appears to be at odds with his political boss, social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is reported to be backing a private-sector replacement for CPS. The recent resignation of director-general Zane Dangor was apparently prompted by Dangor’s support for the in-house option.
Magwaza wants to encourage more recipients to open accounts with one of the big banks (Standard, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec or Postbank), which he says are more convenient and safer. Bank accounts also happen to be cheaper than the 9,000 or so Sassa/CPS pay points scattered across the country. These pay points — which distribute hard cash to beneficiaries — cost a hefty R45 per recipient per month, compared with the 50c it costs to use a bank.
But deep rural locations are hours away from ATMs. This and the cost of ATM withdrawals are the big reasons why banks will never be the full answer.
Sassa is talking to national treasury about a plan that would involve paying the banks to allow three or four "free" withdrawals a month. This should reduce the number of pay-point distributions in urban areas.
Magwaza says: "There will always be a need for pay points in the rural areas," where hundreds of people get together in a very social setting to collect their grants.
He suggests the distributions may play a broader function than just poverty relief.
The good news for those expecting mayhem over the April distribution was that not only did things run smoothly, but Magwaza says there appeared to be less evidence of fraudulent deductions.
Also encouraging was Net1’s amendments to its extended Sassa contract. Not only was there no fee increase, but the company has given an undertaking to keep beneficiary data private and to not encourage cross-selling.
This will help ease the switchover from CPS to Sassa.
However, an outbreak of hostilities between Magwaza and his minister could jeopardise the handover. In her recent explanation to the court as to why she should not be held liable in her personal capacity for the crisis at Sassa and be required to pay costs, Dlamini blamed everyone but herself. Top of the list were the Sassa officials, chief of whom was Magwaza, though he took up the post only in November 2016.
On Monday Magwaza would not be drawn on the matter, other than to say he is consulting his legal team and has no plans to
step down.
Please login or register to comment.