Dlamini blames grants mess on Sassa boss

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has laid the blame for the South African Social Development Agency (Sassa) fiasco at the feet of the agency’s officials, specifically CE Thokozan1 Magwaza.

Dlamini filed an affidavit to the Constitutional Court on Friday detailing why she should not be added to the matter brought by the Black Sash in her personal capacity and why she should not pay costs.

The minister, again missed the court’s 4pm deadline. Dlamini’s office said this was because its electronic copy had “bounced back” because of the large size of the file.

Her attorneys would make a condonation application to the court on Monday.

The court has ordered that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants from the start of April for 12 months.

The court has said that Dlamini, as minister, was ultimately responsible for the social grants crisis and that her “extraordinary conduct” during the saga placed the country’s ability to give effective social assistance in jeopardy.

The highest court in the land will now have to decide if Dlamini should be held personally liable. Business Day understands that her latest affidavit could be challenged.