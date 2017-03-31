Dlamini blames grants mess on Sassa boss
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini admits she should have demanded greater accountability and more frequent communication
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has laid the blame for the South African Social Development Agency (Sassa) fiasco at the feet of the agency’s officials, specifically CE Thokozan1 Magwaza.
Dlamini filed an affidavit to the Constitutional Court on Friday detailing why she should not be added to the matter brought by the Black Sash in her personal capacity and why she should not pay costs.
The minister, again missed the court’s 4pm deadline. Dlamini’s office said this was because its electronic copy had “bounced back” because of the large size of the file.
Her attorneys would make a condonation application to the court on Monday.
The court has ordered that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants from the start of April for 12 months.
The court has said that Dlamini, as minister, was ultimately responsible for the social grants crisis and that her “extraordinary conduct” during the saga placed the country’s ability to give effective social assistance in jeopardy.
The highest court in the land will now have to decide if Dlamini should be held personally liable. Business Day understands that her latest affidavit could be challenged.
In the affidavit filed on Friday, Dlamini charts a sequence of events, reiterating that although Sassa knew in April 2016 it would not be able to administer the payment of grants, she was informed only in October 2016.
She told the court that the turnover of leadership at Sassa between 2012 and 2016 provided an explanation for the disconnect between the information the agency had and the information that was provided to her.
The agency had been through a number of CEs and acting CEs, and Magwaza, who had been a director-general in the department, was officially appointed in November 2016.
“… Mr Magwaza was responsible for formulating policy that would shape how Sassa would implement its mandate.
“The effect of the change in leadership at Sassa, and the fact that Mr Magwaza failed to engage comprehensively with me during this critical time, in my view, contributed to delays in implementation of certain critical decisions.…”
Dlamini told the court that in hindsight, she should have demanded greater accountability from Sassa officials and more frequent communication. She said she had not done so because she assumed the existing communication channels were working.
The Sassa CEO told Business Day that he was consulting his legal team.
The Department of Social Development at the weekend said grants worth more than R3.3bn had been paid on Saturday, the first day of the payment cycle, without any incidents.
More than 6-million transactions by beneficiaries were confirmed by Sassa on Saturday.
With Ann Crotty
Please login or register to comment.