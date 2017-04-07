Recall Zuma: Sipho Pityana's challenge to the ANC
The Save SA leader says South Africans must lobby their MPs and do whatever it takes to be heard
Sipho Pityana‚ the businessman leading the Save SA campaign‚ has challenged the ANC to recall its president‚ Jacob Zuma‚ from office.
"To the ANC we must ask‚ you have the power to remove Zuma‚ You know he is harming our nation‚ you know he has sold all of us out. Why is he still at the Union Buildings?" Pityana said to the crowds gathered for Friday's People's March to the Union Buidings.
"Between today and April 18 show respect for the cries of many of your members‚ your alliance partners and your many supporters. Recall Zuma!" he said‚ referring to the motion of no confidence in the president that will be debated in Parliament that day.
"Those who handed the mettle over to you were always on the side of good. Honour them and show Zuma the door‚" he said.
"Today we the people call on all parliamentarians to hear our cry! We call on our representatives to support a motion of no confidence regardless of the party that tables it."
Pityana said Friday marked the beginning of a new struggle‚ "a long struggle‚ the long walk of our generation to a new freedom".
"Today is a very‚ very important day for our democracy. It is a crucial day in our push back against state capture‚ corruption and the corrosion of our democracy.
"It is a crucial day in showing those who hold the levers of the power that we‚ the people‚ will not sit back and watch them eat."
Pityana asked South Africans to lobby MPs ahead of the no confidence debate.
"Zuma is not going to go easily.... So we have to carry on. We have to keep up the pressure....
"We call on them to do the right thing‚ and vote for their country rather than their party during the vote of no confidence.
"Phone‚ email or Whatsapp your MP. March to your local constituency office. Petition Parliament‚ or sign our own People’s Motion of No Confidence in this man‚ which already has more than 35,000 signatures to back it up.
"Do whatever you can to ensure that when MPs vote on April 18‚ they express what millions of South Africans are feeling: that they have absolutely no confidence in President Zuma. And he must go."
The Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg‚ the Right Reverend Dr Steve Moreo‚ said SA’s leadership had descended into a state of ghastly immorality and unethical behaviour.
when some of the acolytes of the president had had the courage to repudiate him‚ South Africans had seen some hope for a stable future.
'The president is clothed again'
“But just a few days later‚ those same acolytes emerged from behind closed doors‚ where they had debated in secrecy‚ with no transparency. They emerged to proclaim again that the president is clothed even when they had revealed him for all his duplicity and nakedness just a few days before. Then we knew that the moral compass that was our legacy in 1994 had been destroyed.
“Those lieutenants‚ the acolytes‚ surrendered at that moment the high moral ground they had so briefly occupied at the beginning of the week. They shamed us and themselves by their actions.
“Those who hold the power of government in this country are now living a lie. Our call to any men and women with a sharp and honest conscience in the caucus of the African National Congress and its governing structures‚ is to stop living the lie. Now.
“The people of South Africa are watching you and they will not lie down. It may go quiet for a while‚ but they will not lie down. The people of South Africa are not fools. They are good‚ honest‚ moral and truthful people.
“The answer to the question‚ ‘What is truth?’ will always overcome the lies of those who wish to double cross‚ to hurt the poor and marginalised by their actions‚ and to conduct their government business in the deep shade of duplicity‚” Bishop Moreo said.
TMG Digital
