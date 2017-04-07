Residents across Johannesburg crept out of bed on this rainy Friday morning with a strong message for President Jacob Zuma — it’s time for him to go.

In the north of Johannesburg‚ neighbourhood groups stood on pavements along key routes holding placards‚ their clenched fists raised‚ as passing motorists hooted in support of their cause.

Some placards read: “Zuma get OUTA here‚” and “Our country and our souls are not for sale! ANC you sold out SA. ANC = GNC. Gupta National Congress”.

In suburban Blairgowrie‚ protesters lined the busy Conrad Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue. For many of the neighbourhood’s residents the local demonstration is just the beginning of a long day of marches.

“This is an important moment. The values on which we [established] our democracy can be reasserted and reclaimed. From here I’m going to Pretoria‚” said resident Feizel Mamdoo.

“We need to protect our democracy. One of the ways we can do this is to get Zuma to resign. Zuma needs to stop corrupting our democratic state.”