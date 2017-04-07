SACP to join Save SA march after Treasury march declared illegal

"The SACP will support this effort and publicly present the demands it would have delivered through its memorundum to the National Treasury," the party said.

Solly Mapaila, SACP second deputy general secretary, will carry out the task.

A number of marches are taking place around the country on Friday calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

The marches are a response to his late-night Cabinet reshuffle last week in which Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas were removed as finance minister and deputy finance minister.

Since the reshuffle S&P Global Ratings has downgraded SA's credit rating to junk status while Moody's has placed the country on review for a downgrade.

The SACP has publicly called for Zuma to resign.

On Thursday night acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said all marches organised to take place in Tshwane were "effectively illegal".

At the time of the briefing he was not aware of the court order giving the Save SA campaign march the go ahead.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has no jurisdiction to overturn a court decision.

Phahlane, however, said SAPS would police a march whether it was legal or illegal.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga welcomed the court's decision to grant Save SA permission to march, saying the campaign had always had his administration's support.

"The decision to decline the march was as a result of disgruntled law enforcement agents within the SAPS and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), who have unduly elected to make decisions based on party political considerations," he said.