Malusi Gigaba vows big changes at Treasury

New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has set out an agenda that is “unapologetically” focused on using the state’s R500bn procurement bill and public infrastructure spend to drive business to black enterprises and professionals.

At a Saturday morning media conference, called less than 36 hours after he was appointed in Thursday night’s shock Cabinet reshuffle, Gigaba made it clear that things would be very different at the Treasury from now on — prompting questions about how long director-general Lungisa Fuzile would stay.

The highly regarded Fuzile did not directly answer questions on Saturday whether he would see out his contract, which ends in May 2018.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Malusi Gigaba: change has arrived at Treasury

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.