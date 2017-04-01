Crossmoor residents in Chatsworth crack down on informal settlers

Residents of Crossmoor in Chatsworth, south of Durban, are facing off with squatters bent on invading vacant land in the area.

The two groups have been at loggerheads for more than a week, in a stand-off that started when informal settlers began cutting grass and bushes to erect shacks.

The Crossmoor residents began a fightback, working with police and private security companies to break down shacks while confronting the shack-dwellers.

Residents have now been able to drive away the shack-dwellers and have formed a neighbourhood watch that patrols the area on foot and in vehicles constantly.

Preya Chetty, one of the residents, said they felt they had to do something to protect the value of their properties and to drive away criminal elements.

The informal settlers had resorted to setting the land on fire to clear the bush, she said.

"We had to call in firefighters, metro police and the municipality’s land invasion unit. Many residents around here were galvanised to take action," she said.

Other residents said they had been living in the area for decades and were worried about the effect the land invaders would have.