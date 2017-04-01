Crossmoor residents in Chatsworth crack down on informal settlers
Residents of Crossmoor in Chatsworth, south of Durban, are facing off with squatters bent on invading vacant land in the area.
The two groups have been at loggerheads for more than a week, in a stand-off that started when informal settlers began cutting grass and bushes to erect shacks.
The Crossmoor residents began a fightback, working with police and private security companies to break down shacks while confronting the shack-dwellers.
Residents have now been able to drive away the shack-dwellers and have formed a neighbourhood watch that patrols the area on foot and in vehicles constantly.
Preya Chetty, one of the residents, said they felt they had to do something to protect the value of their properties and to drive away criminal elements.
The informal settlers had resorted to setting the land on fire to clear the bush, she said.
"We had to call in firefighters, metro police and the municipality’s land invasion unit. Many residents around here were galvanised to take action," she said.
Other residents said they had been living in the area for decades and were worried about the effect the land invaders would have.
Local resident Brendan Pillay said: "We have invested a lot in our properties. We pay rates and we pay for services such as water and electricity. In many places the land invaders divert water pipes and electricity cables, and access these services for free. We are also worried about hygienic conditions these informal settlements will bring into these areas. Some of us acquired bonds to buy properties and these properties will now drop to sub-zero rates."
Tony Govender, a local councillor who sits in the eThekwini Municipality council, accused the municipality of not acting quickly to deter the informal settlers. He said the result was that residents had decided to take matters into their own hands by securing the area themselves and hiring private security guards to fulfil this task.
"When I phoned the eThekwini Municipality’s land invasion unit, I was told they closed at 3pm. So residents had no other choice," he said, shrugging his shoulders.
When Business Day visited the area on Friday, land invaders were nowhere to be seen. But a group of residents had erected a shelter on a football field, which was also a barrier between the land on which shack-dwellers had encroached, and Crossmoor.
A couple of young men, armed with pangas and guns, milled around. However, they declined to comment, with one only saying they were there to protect their neighbourhood.
A stone’s throw away, a few dismantled shacks were visible and next to them there was cleared ground to make way for the shacks.
Sbu Zikode, president of Abahlali Basemjondolo, which represents the homeless, said while Crossmoor invaders were not their members, the organisation felt that the city needed a programme to accommodate people coming into the city.
Mbulelo Baloyi, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal department of human settlement, said the department would do everything to deter land invaders, including going to court to obtain court orders that would allow the authorities to evict land invaders.
