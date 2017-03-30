PARLIAMENT
MPs bombard NPA head Shaun Abrahams over scandals
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams had his hands full fielding questions from parliamentarians on the numerous scandals surrounding the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Abrahams and his delegation found themselves having to explain the latest investigations into the South African Revenue Service (SARS) rogue unit, the recent burglary at the chief justice’s office and the special leave for Nomgcobo Jiba, the deputy national director of public prosecutions, and NPA advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.
The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services meeting with the NPA was called to discuss the authority’s budget and annual performance plan for the 2017-18 financial year. However, the most recent scandals dogging the state’s criminal justice machinery dominated questions from MPs.
Abrahams said the Asset-Forfeiture Unit aimed to keep
a 96% completion rate of forfeiture cases.
"The Asset-Forfeiture Unit is reprioristing its focus towards high-profile cases. One of the new priorities will be eradicating illicit money flows. A working group established last year was tasked to assess cases and work with foreign law enforcement to establish facts," he said.
DA committee member, Werner Horn, asked about the possibility of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan facing charges from the NPA again over the so-called rogue unit at SARS. The NPA had to drop charges against Gordhan earlier in 2017.
"Regarding the investigation of Gordhan over the SARS rogue unit, it’s interesting that the member says we should not enter the political realm, but that is precisely why this issue was raised, to ensure cases the NPA pursues are not politically motivated," he said.
ANC MPs initially objected to the question as an attempt at political grandstanding.
But committee chairman Mathole Motshekga left it up to Abrahams to decide if he would answer the question.
Abrahams said the matter of Gordhan and the so-called rogue unit was "before the police. As far as that is concerned, my powers are merely powers of review," he said.
On vacant posts, he said the NPA had resolved not to fill them because it could not afford the costs, but the authority would make an exception for vacancies in "critical posts".
Asked by Horn whether Jiba and Mrwebi’s special leave would include withholding their salaries, Abrahams said it was not for the NPA to consider whether to withhold remuneration. It was up to the president to invoke section 12 (6) of the NPA Act.
Zuma "has already clearly stipulated that we won’t [invoke] the section of the act and will not suspend them.
He will wait for court processes to conclude before announcing a decision.
"Advocates Jiba and Mrwebi are on special leave. To this end, I have written a letter to the DA’s lawyers in response to their letter, seeking to establish the terms of special leave. It is a voluntary leave taken by them and I acceded to it," he said.
The NPA said it aimed to keep its conviction rate for organised crime at 90% (currently at 88.9%), commercial crime at 93% (currently at 94.1%) and the conviction rate for cybercrime prosecutions at 74% in the medium term leading to 2019-20 (currently at 95.7%).
