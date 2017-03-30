MPs bombard NPA head Shaun Abrahams over scandals

Abrahams said the matter of Gordhan and the so-called rogue unit was "before the police. As far as that is concerned, my powers are merely powers of review," he said.

On vacant posts, he said the NPA had resolved not to fill them because it could not afford the costs, but the authority would make an exception for vacancies in "critical posts".

Asked by Horn whether Jiba and Mrwebi’s special leave would include withholding their salaries, Abrahams said it was not for the NPA to consider whether to withhold remuneration. It was up to the president to invoke section 12 (6) of the NPA Act.

Zuma "has already clearly stipulated that we won’t [invoke] the section of the act and will not suspend them.

He will wait for court processes to conclude before announcing a decision.

"Advocates Jiba and Mrwebi are on special leave. To this end, I have written a letter to the DA’s lawyers in response to their letter, seeking to establish the terms of special leave. It is a voluntary leave taken by them and I acceded to it," he said.

The NPA said it aimed to keep its conviction rate for organised crime at 90% (currently at 88.9%), commercial crime at 93% (currently at 94.1%) and the conviction rate for cybercrime prosecutions at 74% in the medium term leading to 2019-20 (currently at 95.7%).