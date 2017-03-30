National

REVENUE COLLECTION

Gordhan seeks more time to review SARS performance plan

30 March 2017 - 06:46 Linda Ensor
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has revealed that he has "some reservations" about the annual performance plan of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for 2017-18.

He said in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete that he would like time to review the document submitted to him by SARS "with the required due diligence" before tabling it in Parliament.

In his letter, Gordhan asks Mbete to extend the date for the submission and tabling of the SARS annual performance plan to end-April.

The minister did not reveal the nature of his reservations, and his spokeswoman, Yolisa Tyantsi, said it would be improper for these to be disclosed in the media before the minister had had the opportunity of discussing them with parliamentary structures.

In February, at the time the budget was tabled in Parliament, Gordhan expressed concern over the state of revenue collection and the underperformance of SARS in this regard. Revenue collection was R30bn lower than the estimate made in the February 2016 budget.

Gordhan has in the past also expressed concern over the administration of the tax authority and SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lack of accountability to him.

These concerns could underpin his reservations about SARS’ performance plan.

DA finance spokesman David Maynier said the fact that Gordhan "has blocked the tabling of the annual performance plan pending ministerial review is further evidence of the ongoing ‘civil war’ between the minister and SARS. We will have to carefully scrutinise the annual performance plan and identify those areas where there is disagreement so that we can scratch were it itches at the revenue service’s next appearance in Parliament."

In terms of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, cabinet ministers are required to table updated strategic plans for each department, public entity or institution for which they are responsible after the adoption by Parliament of the fiscal framework for the year.

These strategic plans are then referred to the relevant portfolio committees of Parliament for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Judge Dennis Davis said the Davis tax committee, which he heads, should have finalised its report into various aspects of tax administration in about six weeks.

The inquiry was limited to specific topics: whether the model of SARS proposed by the Katz commission about 22 years ago was appropriate for the 21st century; has SARS taken steps to strengthen its unit dealing with base erosion and profit shifting; has the promised team dedicated to looking into possible tax evasion of high net worth individuals been established; and what should be done to deal with illicit financial flows.

