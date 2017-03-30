Gordhan seeks more time to review SARS performance plan

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has revealed that he has "some reservations" about the annual performance plan of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for 2017-18.

He said in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete that he would like time to review the document submitted to him by SARS "with the required due diligence" before tabling it in Parliament.

In his letter, Gordhan asks Mbete to extend the date for the submission and tabling of the SARS annual performance plan to end-April.

The minister did not reveal the nature of his reservations, and his spokeswoman, Yolisa Tyantsi, said it would be improper for these to be disclosed in the media before the minister had had the opportunity of discussing them with parliamentary structures.

In February, at the time the budget was tabled in Parliament, Gordhan expressed concern over the state of revenue collection and the underperformance of SARS in this regard. Revenue collection was R30bn lower than the estimate made in the February 2016 budget.

Gordhan has in the past also expressed concern over the administration of the tax authority and SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lack of accountability to him.