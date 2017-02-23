Rethink SA’s withdrawal from ICC, Freedom Under Law urges Jacob Zuma

Freedom Under Law has urged President Jacob Zuma and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, to use the Wednesday’s court ruling as an opportunity to rethink SA’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The High Court in Pretoria found the government’s decision to withdraw from the ICC to be unconstitutional and invalid.

Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo ordered that the notice of withdrawal be revoked. He said: "There is prematurity and procedural irrationality in the notice to withdraw from the Rome Statute by [the] executive without parliamentary approval."

In a statement on Thursday, Freedom Under Law said: "While the judgment is confined to the procedural regularity of the withdrawal notification," it believed that the reflection the court demanded should extend to the substance of the proposed step.

"The constitutional imperative that SA respect‚ protect‚ promote and fulfil human rights entails that those made victim of egregious crimes be offered redress and processes of accountability," Freedom Under Law said.

"In turning its back on the ICC‚ SA leaves victims of these crimes without effective remedy — an omission that offends against SA’s expansive constitutional project."

The judgment by Mogapelo came after the DA approached the high court in 2016, to challenge the government’s decision to withdraw from the ICC by notifying the UN of its intention to revoke its ratification of the Rome Statute‚ which established the ICC.

On October 21, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha announced that SA had initiated the process of withdrawing from the ICC.

The decision followed several court judgments that the state violated the law by not arresting Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir‚ who has been indicted by the ICC‚ during his visit to SA in June 2015.

