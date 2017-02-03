‘State must partner up to solve this issue’

The government will not be able to resolve land reform on its own and will need to enter into partnerships to address the issue, says Elton Greeve, Chief Director of Strategic Land Reform Interventions at the Rural Development and Land Reform Department. "It’s encouraging to see that the 80 partnerships that have been formed with white farmers are voluntary ... We [now] have farmers coming up to help us ... We need more non-coerced partnerships," said Greeve.

The government is under pressure to complete the land reform programme. In 2016, Parliament passed the Expropriation Bill, paving the way for the government to pay for land at a value determined by the valuer-general. The bill also allows for expropriation of land for the "public interest", ending the willing-buyer, willing-seller approach to land reform. The government said this would speed up land reform.

Greeve said many people did not grasp land reform’s economic and social effect. Vumelana Advisory Fund, a non-profit organisation that helps beneficiaries of the land reform programme put their land to productive use, recently hosted a seminar to discuss four land reform scenarios likely to unfold over the next 15 years.