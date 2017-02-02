Mkhwebane to oppose Zuma’s application to review state capture report

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose President Jacob Zuma’s application to take the State of Capture report on judicial review, but this could change depending on legal advice.

Addressing journalists on her first 100 days in office, Mkhwebane said she had filed a notice to oppose Zuma’s application.

"In the notice, I clearly indicated that I will consider my position once I have been advised by senior counsel on the legalities of the basis of the application," she said.

"I expect a comprehensive legal opinion from senior counsel in the second week of this month."

In November the presidency announced that Zuma was taking the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report of state capture on review.

Madonsela’s report found that Zuma may have breached his executive code of ethics and may be conflicted over his son‚ Duduzane’s relationship with the Gupta family.