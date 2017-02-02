Mkhwebane to oppose Zuma’s application to review state capture report
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will consider her position once she has received advice on the legalities of Jacob Zuma’s application
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose President Jacob Zuma’s application to take the State of Capture report on judicial review, but this could change depending on legal advice.
Addressing journalists on her first 100 days in office, Mkhwebane said she had filed a notice to oppose Zuma’s application.
"In the notice, I clearly indicated that I will consider my position once I have been advised by senior counsel on the legalities of the basis of the application," she said.
"I expect a comprehensive legal opinion from senior counsel in the second week of this month."
In November the presidency announced that Zuma was taking the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report of state capture on review.
Madonsela’s report found that Zuma may have breached his executive code of ethics and may be conflicted over his son‚ Duduzane’s relationship with the Gupta family.
In her report‚ Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.
Mkhwebane said this was a complex matter and no precedent had been set in South African law.
She said it had been a "bumpy" 16 weeks for the her office, but that this was not unexpected.
Mkhwebane said due to the heightened interest over who would take over from her predecessor, Madonsela, it was not surprising that her seven-year term got off to a rocky start.
"What I did not expect, though, was the peddling of half-truths, fabrications, innuendo and vitriol about me and my being."
However, Mkhwebane said she and her team stood their ground and would not waver from holding leaders accountable.
Please login or register to comment.